x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

York County police searching for two who robbed $6,000 in merchandise from Home Depot

The two pictured suspects entered the store and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than $6,000.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for two people wanted for a reported retail theft.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, police received a report of a retail theft at the Home Depot located on East Market Street.

On Nov. 12, the two pictured suspects entered the store and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than $6,000. 

Credit: CRIMEWATCH
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

The suspects fled in a Kia SUV bearing a Florida registration. 

According to police, the vehicle was found but fled from a traffic stop. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Farnsler at 717-757-3525 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Former Halifax police officer facing charges for stealing guns, falsifying hours worked

Before You Leave, Check This Out