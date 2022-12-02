York County police searching for two who robbed $6,000 in merchandise from Home Depot

The two pictured suspects entered the store and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than $6,000.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for two people wanted for a reported retail theft.

According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, police received a report of a retail theft at the Home Depot located on East Market Street.

On Nov. 12, the two pictured suspects entered the store and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than $6,000.

The suspects fled in a Kia SUV bearing a Florida registration.

According to police, the vehicle was found but fled from a traffic stop.