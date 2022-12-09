Police seek help in identifying suspected York County 'porch pirate'

YORK, Pa. — Note: The video is from Nov. 16.
Spring Garden Township Police are seeking help in identifying a suspected "porch pirate."
The pictured suspect was captured on video stealing a package from the front porch of a home Friday at about 7:51 a.m., according to police.
The home was in the area of Mt. Rose Avenue in York County, police said.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or that would help police in their investigation is encouraged to contact Officer Robert Lusk at (717) 843-0851 or submit a tip online.
All tipsters can remain anonymous.