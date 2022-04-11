Homeowner confronts suspected 'porch pirate' in York County

Northern York County Regional Police are trying to identify a man accused of trying to steal a package from the porch of a Manchester Township home this week.

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating an alleged incident involving a homeowner who confronted a "porch pirate" who was allegedly trying to steal a package.

The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Police say that at about 1:02 p.m., the homeowner reported seeing a thief stealing a package off his front porch. The suspect allegedly placed money under the homeowner's doormat before taking the package.

The homeowner confronted the suspect, who returned the package to the porch, picked up the money he left (reportedly $20) and left the scene in a black Chrysler sedan.

Police say they identified the vehicle involved, and it was not owned by the suspect.

The confrontation was captured on surveillance video, police say.