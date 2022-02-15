Police investigating deadly crash in York County

The single vehicle crash occurred around 2:37 a.m. on Blooming Grove Road in Manheim Township, according to Northern York Regional Police. One person was killed.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County are investigating a deadly overnight crash in Manheim Township.

The crash occurred around 2:37 a.m. on Feb. 15 on the 5200 block of Blooming Grove Road, according to Northern York Regional Police.

Responding officers determined that a black 2021 Ford F-250 pickup truck traveling west on Blooming Grove Road went off the roadway, struck a guide rail and utility pole, and went down an embankment before coming to rest.

The driver, a 51-year-old New Freedom man whose identity has not yet been released, was trapped inside the vehicle, police say. He was extricated from the vehicle and flown to York Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, police say.