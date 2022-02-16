Teen who killed two people in high-speed crash on I-81 near Harrisburg in 2020 will serve up to 23 months in prison

Xavier Cruz, 18, was traveling at about 109 mph in his Toyota Corolla when he struck a vehicle occupied by Shaun Yuhas and Linda Silva on Oct. 20, 2020, police said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man will serve up to 23 months in prison for killing two people in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in October 2020.

Xavier Cruz, 18, was sentenced Monday to a prison term of six to 23 months, followed by 60 months of probation, by Judge Scott Arthur Evans, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office. He was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide for the Oct. 2, 2020 crash that killed Shaun Yuhas and Linda Silva.

According to prosecutors, Yuhas, 42, and Silva, 50, were driving south on I-81 near Mile Marker 67 in Harrisburg at about 6:13 p.m. Cruz, who was driving a Toyota Corolla, cut into their lane and forced their vehicle off the highway.

The vehicle struck one light pole, shearing it off, and then hit a second pole, wrapping around it, prosecutors say.

Yuhas and Silva were pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses saw Cruz's vehicle weaving in and out of traffic just before the crash, according to prosecutors. His vehicle was traveling an estimate 109 mph when it cut into the lane occupied by Yuhas and Silva, prosecutors say.

After striking the other vehicle, Cruz's vehicle continued to travel a significant distance before it crashed. The vehicle sustained significant damage, but Cruz was unhurt, according to prosecutors.

“The level of recklessness exhibited by Xavier Cruz on that evening was outrageous," said First Assistant District Attorney Mike Sprow, who prosecuted the case. " As is typical for a Friday at 6:00 p.m., there were many other cars traveling on that stretch of road at the time of the crash. It is miraculous that nobody else was injured or killed. We are hopeful that this serves as a wake up call for Mr. Cruz and that he learns from this tragic lapse of judgment.”

In addition to incarceration and probation, Xavier Cruz will have to pay court costs, $2,858.00 in fines, and at least $8,000.00 in restitution.