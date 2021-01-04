PA Lottery Cash Stampede Fast Play ticket worth $223,492 sold at Weis Market store in Dover, York County

DOVER, Pa. — P Pennsylvania Lottery Cash Stampede progressive top-prize winning ticket worth $223,492 was sold Wednesday at a York County retailer, the Lottery said Thursday.
Cash Stampede is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes that start at $100,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from Lottery sales terminals or self-serve touchscreen vending machines and are similar to scratch-off games, but without the need to actually scratch the ticket or wait for a drawing, the Lottery said.
The Weis Markets store at 2850 Carlisle Road in Dover earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.
To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date. All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play Fast Play games.