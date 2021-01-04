PA Lottery Cash Stampede Fast Play ticket worth $223,492 sold at Weis Market store in Dover, York County

Cash Stampede is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes that start at $100,000.

DOVER, Pa. — P Pennsylvania Lottery Cash Stampede progressive top-prize winning ticket worth $223,492 was sold Wednesday at a York County retailer, the Lottery said Thursday.

Cash Stampede is a $10 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes that start at $100,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from Lottery sales terminals or self-serve touchscreen vending machines and are similar to scratch-off games, but without the need to actually scratch the ticket or wait for a drawing, the Lottery said.

The Weis Markets store at 2850 Carlisle Road in Dover earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.