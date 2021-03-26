Cash 5 ticket worth $2 million sold at Lancaster County Sheetz store

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls selected for Thursday's drawing: 3-8-25-27-42, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $2 million was sold at a Sheetz store in Mount Joy, Lancaster County, the Lottery said.

The ticket correctly matched all five balls selected in Thursday night's drawing: 3-8-25-27-42, to hit the jackpot.

The Sheetz store located on 1555 E. Main St., Mount Joy, earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, the Lottery said.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.