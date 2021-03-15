$1 million-winning PA Lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Harrisburg retailer

The winning Magnificent Millions ticket was sold at Choice Cigarette Discount Outlet on Market St., the Lottery said Monday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A $1 million-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Magnificent Millions scratch-off ticket was sold at a Harrisburg retailer recently, the Lottery announced Monday.

The winning ticket was sold at Choice Cigarette Discount Outlet on the 2400 block of Market St., the Lottery said. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

Magnificent Millions is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million, the Lottery said. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com, the Lottery said. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 to report their good fortune.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding, the Lottery said. Players are advised to visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play the Lottery's traditional and online games.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says it is the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, the Lottery has contributed more than $31 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.