New Hope Ministries serving food to families

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — New Hope Ministries, a Christian social service agency, is serving pre-boxed food to families at its various locations in south central Pennsylvania. The agency is distributing the food through a zero-contact "drive-up" model where volunteers will bring foods to cars, according to a release.

The mobile pantry scheduled for Enola at River of God Church on Saturday, March 21 has been cancelled. If you need food assistance, please call the Center you live closest to, either Mechanicsburg or West Shore. You can also call (717) 432-2087.

The Lewisberry Mobile Pantry scheduled for Wednesday, March 25 will be from noon until 1:00 p.m.

The York Haven Mobile Pantry scheduled for Wednesday, March 25 will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

New Hope Ministries also accepts financial, food and personal care donations, including perishables from restaurants or other food service industries.