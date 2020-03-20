York County pharmacy offers free medication delivery service and says it will increase routes as needed

Minnich's Pharmacy in York County says it is adding drivers and routes to its delivery radius, which covers most of York County and parts of Adams County.

Minnich's Pharmacy's said will continue serving its medication delivery radius, which covers most of York County and parts of Adams County.

The service is free.

“Since 1946, Minnich’s Pharmacy has been a health advocate for the families and residents of York County," pharmacy president Scott Miller said in a press release. "For over 70 years, our focus has been, and always will be, to put the best interest of our patients first. Today and ongoing we will continue to keep York County healthy.

Health Officials say that older adults, as well as people with compromised immune systems and those with underlying medical conditions seem to be at higher risk of developing serious life- threatening complications from the coronavirus.

Minnich's Pharmacy said it is committed to take the necessary steps to mitigate the spread of the virus until it subsides.