York City School District to offer carry-out meals for students age 18 and under

Bagged breakfasts and lunches will be available at 3 locations beginning Tuesday, the school district announced

YORK, Pa. — The School District of the City of York announced it will have carry-out meals available at three locations for students in the district ages 18 and under beginning Tuesday.

The program is an effort to ensure all students do not need to go hungry while schools are closed statewide due to COVID-19 mitigation.

The meals will be available at the Ferguson K-8 Door 6 (rear playground), Goode K-8 Door 15 (circle-side of the building), and the William Penn Senior High School Door 15 (corner of College and Pershing Ave.), the district announced.

Bagged breakfasts will be available from 8-9 a.m., and hot takeout lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the school district said.

Meals will only be provided to students who are present. Takeout meals are not available to students who are not present, the district said. Parents are welcome to accompany the students to pick up their meals, but per federal guidelines, adults are not permitted to participate in the program.