Ephrata schools offering free meals for all kids

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Ephrata Area School District is giving out free meals this morning -- not just to students, but to all kids.

The district will be giving out free breakfast and lunch to all children age 18 and under today. They are also planning to do this on March 23 and 25.

Pickup locations are below:

Ephrata High School: enter the auditorium parking lot from Old Mill Road. Pick-up will be by the courtyard entrance.

Fulton Elementary School: enter the rear parking lot and use the drop-off/pick-up loop.

Clay Elementary School: pull up to the front entrance.

If you are planning to pick up a meal, the district asks that you complete a questionnaire so they know how much food to prepare.