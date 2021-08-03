Mosquitoes collected in several York County municipalities test positive for West Nile Virus

The samples were taken recently in York City, the borough of Hanover, Penn Township, Manchester Township, and Fairview Township, according to Vector Management.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's Vector Management said Tuesday that mosquito samples collected recently in York County have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The samples were taken in York City, the borough of Hanover, Penn Township, Manchester Township, and Fairview Township, according to Vector Management.

Additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control is being performed as necessary by the York County Mosquito Surveillance Program and the state Department of Environmental Protection in each municipality, Vector Management said.

"We recommend residents be proactive by inspecting their yards and take a few minutes to clean up and reduce yard clutter," Vector Management said. "Residents may also purchase a variety of mosquito control and repellent products from most home and garden centers.

"Performing a community-wide cleanup is the only way to eliminate most mosquito concerns. Residents are urged to contact your municipality to help promote cleaning up to reduce mosquito concerns and disease risk."

Storm water management systems can sometimes contribute to mosquito issues and are also routinely monitored by the Mosquito Surveillance Program, Vector Management said.

Mosquito surveillance in York County indicates that the most common mosquito species in residential areas come from standing or stagnant water and artificial containers left behind by humans, according to Vector Management. Artificial containers can be something small, like a bottle cap, to sometimes as large as a swimming pool.

Additional containers such as tires, buckets and tarps are preferred by mosquitoes because other predators found in nature, which would prey on mosquito larvae, are not present, according to Vector Management.

During periods of drought, these containers continue to hold water and produce mosquitoes. One bucket or tire in someone’s backyard can produce hundreds to thousands of mosquitoes in a year.

From May through October, mosquitoes can complete their life cycle within five to seven days, Vector Management said.

Residents should use repellents when spending time outside, according to Vector Management. Clothing and repellents containing DEET are most effective.

For those who don’t like to use repellents, experts recommend taking an electric fan outside. Mosquitoes don’t like the wind, and the fan will help keep them away, according to Vector Management.

York County residents may report mosquito concerns through the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus website westnile.state.pa.us. Doing so will better assist our program to document areas of concern.