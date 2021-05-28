Mosquito sample collected in North Londonderry Twp., Lebanon County tests positive for West Nile Virus

The sample was collected on May 21, state officials said Friday.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The first mosquito sample of the year to test positive for the West Nile Virus was collected in Lebanon County on May 21, the state's Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management reported Friday.

The WNV-positive sample containing Culex mosquitoes was collected by the Lebanon County Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program in North Londonderry Township, the department said in a press release.

Additional mosquito surveillance, sampling and larval control is being performed as necessary by the Mosquito Surveillance Program and the state Department of Environmental Protection.

"It is recommended that residents be proactive by inspecting their yards and cleaning up yard clutter that may hold water and breed mosquitoes," the department's press release said. "Residents may also purchase a variety of mosquito control and repellent products from most home and garden centers. Performing a community-wide cleanup is the only way to eliminate most mosquito concerns."

Mosquito surveillance in Lebanon County indicates that the most common mosquito species in residential areas come from artificial containers left behind by humans, the department said. Artificial containers can be something small, like a bottle cap, to sometimes as large as a swimming pool.

Additional containers such as tires, buckets and tarps are preferred by mosquitoes because other predators found in nature, which would prey on mosquito larvae, are not present, the department said. One bucket or tire in someone’s backyard can produce hundreds to thousands of mosquitoes in a year.

From the months of May through October, the department said, mosquitoes can complete their life cycle within five to seven days. Because of this, it is important to inspect your property for standing water weekly.

The department also advised residents to use repellents when spending time outside.

Lebanon County residents may report mosquito concerns through the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus website. Lebanon County residents can also contact the Lebanon County Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program by calling 717-277-5275 ext. 112 or email Olivia.Bingeman@lccd.org.