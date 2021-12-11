Coroner's Office: man dies after moped is struck by truck in York

Brad Striebig died from blunt force head trauma due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash, according to the coroner's office.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office said a man died on Friday at the hospital after he was struck by a truck while riding on his moped.

On Friday afternoon, 68-year-old Brad Striebig of York Township was riding on a moped heading west on West College Avenue. A pickup truck drove up behind Striebig, who was on the shoulder area of the road, and slowed down to go around him, police said.

At that moment Striebig made a U-turn putting himself in the path of the truck. He was struck and taken unresponsive to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the coroner's release.