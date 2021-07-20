Lancaster County man charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI after investigation of July 5 crash involving horse and buggy

Phillip C. Sullivan III, of Lititz, was under the influence when his vehicle struck a buggy driven by Andrew J. Stoltzfus on July 5, police say. Stoltzfus later died

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An 18-year-old Lancaster County man has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle, DUI, and other offenses stemming from a July 5 crash that killed the driver of a horse and buggy in East Earl Township.

Phillip C. Sullivan III, of Lititz, is also charged with Homicide by Vehicle While DUI, Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance (General Impairment), and three summary offenses, according to East Earl Township Police.

Police say Sullivan was driving under the influence when his vehicle struck a horse and buggy on the 5700 block of Division Highway at about 2:45 a.m. He then allegedly fled the scene, according to police.

Authorities found Sullivan about 45 minutes after the crash and determined he was under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance. He was taken into custody, police say.

The driver of the buggy, Andrew J. Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, died of injuries sustained in the crash on July 7, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Sullivan on July 20 after further investigation of the crash, police say.