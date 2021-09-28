Police are investigating crash that killed 59-year-old pedestrian in Lebanon

John Givens Jr. died on Sept. 23 when he was struck by a car as he crossed the street on the 100 block of East Cumberland Street, police say.

LEBANON, Pa. — Police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Lebanon last week.

According to police, the crash occurred at 7:11 a.m. on Sept. 23 on the 100 block of East Cumberland Street.

Police say 59-year-old John Givens Jr., of Lebanon, was walking north across the street when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Paul Kale Jr., 79, also of Lebanon.

Givens was transported from the scene to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police say.

Kale remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, according to police.

Speeding does not appear to be a factor in this accident, police say.