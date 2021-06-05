Man injured in hit-and-run crash at Gettysburg Sheetz in March has died, coroner says

Steven Walde, 70, of Adams County, was injured on March 18 when a vehicle driven by Michael Carter struck him while he was pumping gas, police say.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from March 18.

An Adams County man who was injured in a hit-and-run crash at a Sheetz convenience store outside Gettysburg in March has died, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Steven Walde, 70, of Biglerville, died May 4 at Wellspan York Hospital, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

Walde was pumping gas at a Sheetz on the first block of Camp Letterman Drive on the morning of March 18 when he was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck, pinning him between his own vehicle and the gas pump.

The operator of the other vehicle, Michael Carter, 49, of Gettysburg, fled from the scene of the crash, according to State Police. He was allegedly found hiding in a nearby woods and was taken into custody.

Carter allegedly identified himself to police, admitted he fled the scene, and said he was hiding because he was scared. He was allegedly driving a friend's vehicle while his license was suspended, police say.

He was initially charged with aggravated assault by vehicle and other offenses related to the alleged hit-and-run.

A female passenger in Walde's vehicle also suffered minor injuries, according to police.