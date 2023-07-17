Death toll from fire last Friday on 500 block of Company Street in York rises to 3

Isais Soto, 4, was pronounced dead Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital, where he was taken for treatment. He was one of three people injured in the blaze.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — A third person has died of injuries sustained in an early morning fire last Friday in York, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office announced.

Isais Soto, 4, was pronounced dead Sunday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Cedar Crest, Lehigh County, where he was taken for treatment after being removed from a house fire on the 500 block of Company Street in York Friday morning.

Two other people—Roberto Soto-Ortiz, 49, and Cattleya Soto, 3—died Friday morning at York Hospital, where they were taken after being removed from the burning home.

Emergency responders say they were called out to the fire at a residence on Company Street around 4:10 a.m. Friday.

According to chief William Sleeger, firefighters carried three victims out of the home.

The second and third floor of the home suffered significant damage, but Sleeger says the house is not a total loss. It is able to be repaired, despite extensive water and smoke damage.

Other people inside the Company Street home and nearby neighbors were evacuated. The blaze did not damage any other buildings, according to the fire chief.