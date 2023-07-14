Coroner: 2 dead after house fire in York

Two people have died as a result of the Company Street fire, the York County Coroner's Office said.

YORK, Pa. — Update, 9:30 a.m.: Two people who were taken to the hospital have died, the York County Coroner's Office confirmed.

The coroner says they will not be identified until next of kin is notified.

Previously: Firefighters carried three people out of a fire at a house in York this morning, according to the York City Department of Fire/Rescue Services.

Emergency responders say they were called out to the fire at a residence on the 800 block of Company Street around 4:10 a.m.

According to chief William Sleeger, firefighters carried one adult and two children from the blaze. They were taken to the hospital, but their current condition is unknown.

The second and third floor of the home suffered significant damage, but Sleeger says the house is not a total loss. It is able to be repaired, despite extensive water and smoke damage.

Other people inside the Company Street home and nearby neighbors were evacuated. The blaze did not damage any other buildings, according to the fire chief.