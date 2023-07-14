Tips to protect yourself and your home from fires this summer

Fires, both residential and commercial, continue to sprout up throughout south-central Pennsylvania leaving behind ash and tragedy.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Knowing what do to in the event of a fire can mean the difference between life and death. Knowing how to prevent a fire is just as important.

FOX43 spoke to Brian Enterline, the fire chief of Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, who says Pennsylvania ranks amongst the highest for fire fatalities.

Fires, both residential and commercial, continue to sprout up throughout south-central Pennsylvania leaving behind ash and tragedy. Because of the randomness of the fires, it’s difficult to pinpoint a single cause.

However, Enterline says summer can bring just as many fire safety risks as in the winter.

“I think the overwhelming issue that we see inside of homes for summer fires is the use of extension cords being used for either air conditions or fans," he explained.

In some cases, a home doesn’t have enough outlets for its wires. Over time, extension cords can wear down from overheating, causing them to short-circuit. If a cord is laid on a rug or other flammable material, the fire can spread quickly and potentially trap residents in their homes.

Enterline and his team responded to two fire calls on Monday in Harrisburg. The cause of Monday’s Broad Street Market fire was determined to be a malfunctioning fan. A separate fire on Fifteenth Street was caused by an air conditioner. No one was hurt in Monday’s fires.

“The fire leaves us patterns if you will on walls, on furnishing, on things like that so we’re able to, in most fires, come back with a cause rather quickly,” Enterline said.

However, people can die if they’re not prepared. Evacuation plans are essential for families to escape a fire with minimal to no injury. Enterline recommends families visit the National Fire Protection Association website to build an evacuation plan.

“You also need to have that evacuation route, that plan, to get out of your house that you need to have in your mind and that you need to have to teach your children as well,” Enterline said.

A house fire in York on Friday killed two people. Among the victims were a 49-year-old male and a three-year-old child. A second child was taken to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment and their condition is unknown. As of this article’s publishment, the cause of that fire is still unknown. This is the second house fire in York which resulted in the death of two people.

Enterline says the best way to prevent tragedy is to maintain a house’s smoke alarm. This’ll allow residents to become aware of the fire sooner and evacuate quicker.