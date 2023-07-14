Coroner releases cause, manner of death for 2 people killed in York City fire on June 20

Randolfo Garcia, 20, and Sulma Trigueros, 25, both died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries, the coroner said. Their deaths were ruled accidental.

YORK, Pa. — York County Coroner Pamela Gay on Friday released the cause and manner of death for the two people killed in a residential fire in York City on June 20.

Randolfo Garcia, 20, and Sulma Trigueros, 25, were both residents of a home on the 300 block of West North Street that was heavily damaged by the early morning fire. Both victims died of thermal injuries and smoke inhalation, Gay said.

Gay said the manner of death for both victims was ruled accidental.

The York County Coroner's Office did not perform autopsies on either victim but did conduct additional testing to help determine their manner of death, according to Gay.

Garcia and Trigueros, who were residents of the home and in a relationship, were found on the first floor of the three-story duplex, where the fire involvement was at its most severe, Gay said.

Another man was rescued from a third-floor rear window by firefighters and taken to the hospital for treatment.

York City Fire Chief William Sleeger said crews had the flames under control within 15 to 20 minutes of getting on scene.

He said the fire spread to the adjoining apartment and estimates that 10 people were displaced in total.

Sleeger said the fire caused about $250,000 in damage but believed the two homes were repairable.

The Red Cross was at the scene to assist the people displaced by the blaze.