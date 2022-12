Emergency crews were dispatched shortly before midnight on Sunday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to York County 911 Dispatch, the coroner was called to a motorcycle crash shortly before midnight on Dec. 18.

Emergency responders were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Camp Betty Washington Road in York Township at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday.

There is no word on the person's identity or the nature of the crash at this time.

The York County Regional Police Department is investigating.