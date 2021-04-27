18-year-old woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Hellam Township

The York County Coroner's Office said the victim was a passenger in the vehicle's back seat, and was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An 18-year-old York County died of injuries sustained in an early morning single-vehicle crash Tuesday in Hellam Township, the York County Coroner's Office said.

The crash occurred around 2:50 a.m. in the area of Yorkana Road, south of Valley Acres Road in Hellam Township, the coroner's office said.

The victim, whose name has not yet been released pending notification of family, was a passenger in the back seat of the vehicle, the coroner's office said. She was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The victim was transported to Wellspan York Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at about 4:37 a.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, the coroner's office said. Cause and manner of death will be released following the autopsy.