74-year-old York County man dies in single-vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township

Investigators determined Timothy Snyder likely suffered from a choking incident and lost control of his vehicle, which struck a utility pole.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 74-year-old York County man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township, authorities say.

Tim Snyder, of the 2300 block of North Sherman St., lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole on the 1500 block of N. Sherman St. at about 11:23 a.m., according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Snyder appeared to have suffered a choking incident at the time of the crash, the coroner determined.

He was transported from the scene to York Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 12:01 p.m. despite numerous life-saving measures.

The coroner determined the cause of death was blunt force trauma complicated by a probable choking incident, and said the manner of death is accidental.