Crash on I-83 northbound leaves one dead

Patrick Clafferty, 26, died at the scene.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 4/18, 11:22 p.m.: The York County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of the Sunday evening crash as Patrick Clafferty, 26.

According to a release from the office, Clafferty was travelling northbound on I-83 when he lost control of his motorcycle. He reportedly hopped off, causing him to strike the median before coming to rest on the roadway.

No other vehicles were involved in the initial crash, but a second crash involving two SUVs and two tractor trailers happened seconds later. Clafferty was struck as a result. He became stuck under one of the SUVs, causing him to die at the scene.

No autopsy will be performed, and the Pennsylvania State Police, York Barracks, is investigating the crash.

Previously:

All lanes of I-83 northbound are currently closed following a crash between Exits 14 and 15, according to a Tweet from 511PA.

There is no word yet on how many vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries.