Police: Suspects stole wallet, used stolen credit cards to buy $20,000 in gift cards in Hanover

The unknown suspects allegedly bought the cards at a Sam's Club on Wilson Avenue on June 12, according to Hanover Police.

HANOVER, Pa. — Hanover Borough Police are investigating a suspected theft and access device fraud incident that occurred last month.

According to police, on June 12 between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m., a woman reported her wallet had been stolen from her purse while she shopped at a TJ Maxx store on Eisenhower Drive.

A short time later, police say, several of the victim's credit and debit cards, along with her membership card, were used to purchase approximately $20,000 worth of gift cards at a Sam's Club store on Wilson Avenue.

The pictured suspects were seen using the victim's cards in the self-checkout aisle at the Sam's Club, according to police. The suspects were operating a blue SUV.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Hanover Borough Police Sgt. Shanabrook at (717) 637-5575.

Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS or submit an anonymous tip online.