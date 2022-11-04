Hanover borough to roll out new parking system this spring

A new system that includes payment by phone, coins or at kiosks will go live on July 5.

HANOVER, Pa. — The borough of Hanover announced it will begin to roll out a new, modernized parking program this spring.

Officials said the new system is a result of a “top down” assessment completed in August 2020 with the input of Hanover businesses, Main Street Hanover and the Hanover Area Chamber of Commerce.

"Unlike previous studies that simply counted spaces, this study looked at how to improve the parking experience by improving the way in which patrons pay for their parking sessions," the borough said. "Like a lot of other communities, the decision was made by Hanover Borough Council to contract with Passport Parking to develop and deploy a cloud-based parking solution."

The new program will offer multiple ways to pay for a parking session. A patron can use the mobile application on their phone, or they can continue to use coins.

In addition, there will be kiosks provided at certain locations to provide other ways to pay (cash, credit card, Tap-and-go, etc.), according to the borough.

The leadup to the new program begins this month with the placing of placard signs, meter stickers and other notifications.

The runup continues with a period of limited enforcement in May and June, the borough said.

During June, Hanover Police will begin training on the Passport enforcement platform for citations (using paper books with manual entry into the “enforcement backend” of the platform). Printers are expected to arrive in June (replacing paper tickets). Kiosks expected to arrive in late June for PNC Lot as well, but supply chain issues could delay their arrival, the borough said.

The grace period will end when the new parking system goes live on July 5, according to the borough.