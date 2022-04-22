Fugitive task force arrests woman who allegedly tried to hit police officers with a car

In January, Kimberly Ann Edwards allegedly tried to hit police officers with her car before crashing into another vehicle and fleeing the scene.

YORK, Pa. — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a 28-year-old woman from Central Pennsylvania who is accused of trying to hit police officers with a car.

On Jan. 25, York City Police pulled over a car being driven by Kimberly Ann Edwards, who has past addresses in York and Hanover, near Farquhar Park at about 3 p.m.

According to officials, Edwards drove in reverse towards officers as they approached her vehicle. Police say she then sped away from the scene, hitting another car near the intersection of Roosevelt and Pennsylvania Avenues in the process. Edwards also fled the collision and escaped.

Officers learned later that Edwards was wanted for a parole violation and several traffic violations at the time of the incidents, according to a media release. Officials then charged her with aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, and other lesser offenses.

After local officers were unable to locate Edwards after the incidents, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force stepped in to investigate.

The media release noted the task force discovered she was staying in a hotel on Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle and arrested her without incident near the hotel on April 20.