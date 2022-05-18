State Police: Elderly couple victimized in Dauphin County home invasion, robbery

Two male suspects entered the home around 2:11 a.m. and robbed a 94-year-old woman and her 96-year-old husband of approximately $22,000 in cash, police say.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating after two elderly victims were robbed during a home invasion early Wednesday morning in South Hanover Township, Dauphin County.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2:11 a.m.

One of the victims, a 94-year-old woman, told police she was asleep in bed when she was awakened by two suspects dress in black. The suspects, who the victim believed to be male, held her down while repeatedly asking her "where's the money," police say.

The victim gave the supects a green purse that contained her social security card and about $20,000 cash.

The victim's 96-year-old husband told police the suspects made off with about $2,000 of his money as well, according to police.

Both victims said the suspects were dressed in all black and were wearing masks.

Police did not say whether either victim was injured.