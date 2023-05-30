Hanover receives $50,000 grant to improve boat access, parking at Sheppard-Myers Reservoir

Currently drained for renovation, the earthen dam at the Sheppard-Myers reservoir was built in 1933 to provide water for the Hanover community.

HANOVER, Pa. — The Borough of Hanover announced it has been awarded a $50,000 matching grant from the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission to develop a non-motorized boat access point and improve the parking lot at the Sheppard-Myers Reservoir.

Each year, the PFBC awards grants across the state toward improving or creating boating access, borough officials said in a press release. Funds for the grants mainly come from boat registration fees, state motorboat fuels tax, and restricted revenue accounts.

This year, 19 grants were awarded, totaling $2.09 million.

Currently drained for renovation, the earthen dam at the Sheppard-Myers reservoir was built in 1933 to provide water for the Hanover community. The reservoir is sourced by the south branch of the Conewago Creek and is one of two reservoirs that supply water for distribution to Hanover Borough, as well as the surrounding communities of Penn Township, Conewago Township, and McSherrystown Borough.

Hanover’s Department of Water Resources services over 18,000 residents with approximately 213 miles of pipe under its purview.

According to Borough Manager Margie Lewis, “It is the intention of Borough Council to increase public use of this wonderful resource by offering improved recreational opportunities for the community.”

The Hanover Scuba team trains at the location, and dog walkers, hikers, fishermen/women, bird watchers and hunters enjoy the area, as well as “people that just like to watch the sunrise and sunset,” Lewis said.

For more information on the PA Fish and Boat Commission Grant Program go to www.FishAndBoat.com.