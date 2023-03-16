Hanover Borough acknowledges late delivery of utility bills, reminds customers that the bills are still due

The delivery delay is due to issues with the U.S. Postal Service, borough officials said. The bills are still due on the 20th of every month, officials said.

HANOVER, Pa. — Borough officials in Hanover said Thursday that they're aware that some utility customers have not yet received their bills this month.

The delay is due to issues with the U.S. Postal Service, officials said.

"The Borough wants to assure customers that bills have been delivered to the postal service as normal but delays on the postal side have been reported," the borough said in a press release. "Customers are encouraged to pay attention to their regular billing cycle and look for bills accordingly. Payments are due regardless of whether or not a bill is received."

According to Hanover borough officials, utility bills are generally supposed to be delivered to customers on the 10th of every month, with payment due by the 20th.

Residents who have not received a bill yet are encouraged to view their account balance on the Hanover Borough's website by clicking the box titled “Pay My Utility Bill” and entering one of the three criteria requested: property location, account number or name. (Do not use more than one field.)

Once the account has loaded, the amount due will be visible and the customer can proceed to payment if desired, the borough said.

There is a $3 merchant service charge for every $100 due for bills paid by credit card or electronic check, the borough said.

If customers choose to pay by cash or check without a payment stub, they should note the account number and property address on the check or with the cash payment.

The borough has night deposit boxes available at the Hanover Borough Administrative Office on 44 Frederick St.

Payments can also be brought in person during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), the borough said.

Zone 1 customers include a portion of the Borough of Hanover and bills are due on the 20th of February, May, August, and November; account numbers start with 51 and 57.

Zone 2 customers include Penn Township and are due on the 20thof March, June, September, and December; account numbers start with 52.

Zone 3 customers include the remaining portion of Hanover, Conewago Township, McSherrystown; account numbers start with 53, 54, 55, respectively.