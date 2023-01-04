Hanover borough changes metered parking rates for those who pay by coin

Following "an outpouring of feedback" from residents and business owners, the minimum parking session for coin-op meters was reduced to 15 minutes from one hour.

HANOVER, Pa. — The Borough of Hanover Council announced it approved a rate change for metered parking at its meeting last month in response to "an outpouring of feedback" from residents and local business owners.

Effective Jan. 1, the minimum metered parking session for those who pay by coin was reduced from one hour to 15 minutes, allowing customers to pay 25 cents for quick stops at downtown businesses, the council said.

Quarters must be used to register the first 15-minute session with any combination of coins thereafter, the council said.

Mechanical changes to recalibrate the meters are now underway and will be completed by the end of January, the council announced. Patrons are encouraged to reference informational stickers on each meter to know if that meter has been updated.

Meanwhile, the electronic platform Passport Parking is still active, with a required minimum of $1 for the first hour and a 25-cent service fee per session, the council said.

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store or Google Play and enables users to securely pay for and conveniently manage parking sessions through their smartphones.

While the Passport Parking system includes all areas of Borough-managed parking, individuals are still able to purchase a limited number of parking permits for the lots associated with that program, the council said.

Permits are issued quarterly at a rate of $100/quarter or at a discount of $360/year.