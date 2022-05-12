Hanover Water Resources Department will begin replacing water meters next month

The new meters will have Automated Meter Reading capability allowing for timely and accurate data collection and customer useability, the department said.

HANOVER, Pa. — The Borough of Hanover Water Resources Department announced that it will begin replacing water meters throughout the borough beginning next month.

"The new meters will have Automated Meter Reading capability allowing for timely and accurate data collection and customer useability by providing tools for customers to manage water usage and billing," the department said in a press release.

Meter replacement is mandatory and will performed by a third-party plumbing vendor, currently set to be LENEGAN Plumbing and Heating, LLC, the department said.

There is no cost to customers, but customer cooperation will be essential to access the residence or commercial business, the department added.

Borough employees and cooperating service vendors may be identified by Borough sanctioned identification badges and vehicle emblems. Customers are encouraged to follow the “No Identification = No Entry” rule when permitting access to their property, the department said.

“The size of the Hanover Borough water system, and corresponding number of meter units, has grown to a point where it is no longer feasible to manually collect water readings in a timely and accurate manner," Water Resources Department director Eric Mains said. "AMR technology provides an accurate and efficient method to gather the necessary data to better manage the Borough’s growing population and associated water usage.”

Answers to frequently asked questions are available here.