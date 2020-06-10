Dover High School switches to online learning through Oct. 12 after 3 individuals test positive for COVID-19

All athletics and extra-curricular activities will also be suspended through Oct. 12, the school district announced.

Dover Area High School will switch to an online learning format through October 12 after learning Monday that three individuals at the high school tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said Monday.

The school district made the announcement on its website.

"Today, after being informed that three individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at the High School, we have decided to close the High School building for the remainder of the week in order to deep clean," the school district's announcement said. "During this time, we will be instituting online instruction for the high school students only. High School students will return to the building on Monday, October 12th. During this time, there will be no high school athletics or high school extra-curricular activities."

The school district said it contacted the Pennsylvania Department of Health and worked to identify specific students and staff who may have been in close contact with the individuals that tested positive.

"The Department of Health will now contact each identified person to determine next steps," the schoo district said. "If (a) student has not been identified as a close contact, there is no need for them to quarantine."