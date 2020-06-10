Confirmed COVID-19 case at Penn Manor High School

School officials say the individual will not be in school until he or she has recovered.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — A member of Penn Manor High School community tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Monday.

School officials say the individual will not be in school until he or she has recovered, and all individuals considered to have had close contact with the individual in the school setting have been notified.

The school is not closing at this time.

As a result of the positive case, Penn Manor has taken the following actions:

Contacted the PA Department of Health for further guidance

Cleaned and disinfected locations visited by the individual who tested positive