Harrisburg School District opts back in to fall sports season

The district gave its sports teams the OK to begin scheduling games for the fall, reversing its decision to opt out of fall sports made on August 20.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Editor's Note: The above video is from August 21.

Harrisburg High School is getting back in the game for the fall sports season...assuming the Cougars can find any opponents at this late date.

The Harrisburg School District gave its approval for the Cougars to return to play for the fall season on Monday -- a reversal of the district's decision in August to opt out of the fall sports season due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

In a letter posted Monday on the school district's website, superintendent Chris Celmar cited reduced PCR testing positivity rates and the fact that reported COVID-19 cases were holding steady or declining as reasons to allow fall athletics to resume.

"Oct. 2 data showed a PCR positivity rate of 3.7% and an incidence rate of 47.6, meaning the outlined metrics were met for a three-week period," Celmar wrote. "Therefore, the school district will begin scheduling games for all fall sports."

The school district reserves the right to pause workouts and cancel scheduled games if the weekly positivity and incidents rates show a sustained increase, or if the district receives information or recommendations from local health professionals to postpone activities, Celmar added.

Once the games resume, spectators for all events will be "very limited," Celmar said. "The school district is currently working on options to stream home events."

Harrisburg and Milton Hershey were the only member schools of the Mid-Penn Conference to opt out of fall sports.