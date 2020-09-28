Two confirmed COVID-19 cases at Penn Manor High School

The high school is not closing at this time, school officials said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two members of the Penn Manor High School community have tested positive for COVID-19, school officials announced Sunday.

The superintendent says these individuals will not be in school until they have recovered, and all individuals considered to have had close contact with the members who tested positive in the school setting have been notified.

