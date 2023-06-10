Protection from Abuse filings on the rise across Pennsylvania

More PFAs were filled in 2022 than any other year, but does that mean domestic violence is on the rise?

YORK, Pa. — October is nationally recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month; the month recognizes victims and survivors of domestic violence, as well as encourages starting an open dialogue around the subject.

1-in-3 women and 1-in-4 men are victims of domestic abuse. Abuse manifests in several forms, including physical, emotional, psychological and financial means of control.

New data released by Pa. Courts reveals more than 40,000 Protection from Abuse (PFA) orders were petitioned in 2022, a 5% increase from 2021 - more PFA petitions were filed in 2022 than in any other year in Pennsylvania.

Lauren Duff, Communications Director for the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, says the increase could be a product of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of survivors either didn’t have access to file during that time, or they may not have had the opportunity to do so because they were stuck at home with their abuser and it’s very difficult to start that process,” Duff said.

Domestic abuse is more likely to occur when a couple is at home or in a private space and away from potential witnesses. Some victims also choose not to report their abusive partner, which makes it complicated to determine if the increase of PFAs filed is the result of a rise in abuse.

“Requests for service are increasing, whether that means instances of abuse are increasing or people are just reaching out for help more, it’s hard to see which is which,” Duff said.

PFAs must first be petitioned and filed at a person’s local courthouse. 88% of victims who petitioned for a PFA, received a Temporary PFA in 2022 - however, only 18% of victims were granted a Final PFA by a judge.

“One of the things that sticks out for us is the percentage of cases that end with the plaintiff not showing up for the final hearing,” Duff said.

Victims not appearing in court could result from the type of abuse that they endure.

Although PFAs can limit contact between a victim and abuser, they’re just one layer of protection when leaving an abusive relationship. Victims of abuse are at the most risk of harm when they leave their abuser, and experts stress the importance of orchestrating an exit plan.

“PFAs are a really important tool, but [they're] a tool in a larger plan for survivors to obtain safety and break away from their abusive situation,” Duff said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse, you can reach the National Domestic Violence at 1-800-799-7233, which is available 24 hours a day.