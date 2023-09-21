York County enacts 15-day burn ban

All open burning of flammable material, as well as recreational burning, is prohibited.

YORK, Pa. — Backyard fires will be extinguished for at least 15 days, as York County is under another burn ban.

The county enacted it's third burn ban in six months, due to a lack of rainfall and low-flowing streams and creeks. The ban also comes on the heels of the York Water Company banning nonessential water usage throughout the county.

“I cannot remember this many burn bans that we’ve had in a long time," said Todd Heilman, battalion chief of the York Area United Fire and Rescue.

Heilman added that the drought conditions could create a perfect storm for fires throughout York County.

“We have a lot of ‘urban interface’ in York County, which means there’s a lot of homes built in wooded areas," said Heilman. "With these dry conditions, it puts these homes in danger.”

“Those fires tend to spread quickly in dry conditions, but also there’s possibly going to be an inordinate amount of water needed to extinguish those fires," said Ted Czech, public information officer for the York County Office of Emergency Management.

People can still use propane or gas stoves, and charcoal grills during the burn ban. However, open burning of flammable materials, such as trash, leaves and twigs, as well as recreational fires in backyard fire pits are prohibited.

“We understand it’s fun to have a firepit or campfire on your property," said Czech. "But as I said, we ask people to think about the bigger picture.”

With rain in the forecast this weekend, county officials hope the burn ban will expire after the 15-day period.

“Hopefully, the 15 days will conclude and we’ll be good, but it’s all going to depend on the weather conditions," said Heilman.