New on-ramp connecting N. George Street to I-83 expected to open next week

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new on-ramp connecting North George Street (Route 181) and Interstate 83 north is expected to open to motorists next week, PennDOT announced today.

Once it opens--which is projected to be sometime in the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 10, weather permitting--the existing ramp will be closed.

The new ramp is part of a project to improve safety and congestion at the Exit 22 Interchange

Project improvements include removing the existing ramp from North George Street to northbound I-83 and relocating it across from Skyview Drive, installing a new traffic signal at North George Street and Skyview Drive, installing a traffic signal at the intersection of North George Street and the northbound I-83 off ramp, resurfacing North George Street from the I-83 overpass to just north of Skyview Drive, resurfacing I-83 from North George Street to the Locust Lane overpass, and other miscellaneous construction activities, PennDOT said.