York County woman dies 4 months after two-vehicle crash

Barbara Prendergast, 83, of York County, has died four months after sustaining injuries from a crash in Springettsbury Township.

YORK, Pa. — A York County woman has died four months after sustaining injuries in a two-vehicle crash, according to police.

According to authorities, Barbara Prendergast, 83, was struck on the passenger side of a vehicle on May 27 around 1 p.m. at the intersection of East Market Street and Mt. Zion Road in Springettsbury Township.

She was wearing a seatbelt at the time and sustained injuries from the two-vehicle crash.

Four months later on Oct. 3 at 4 a.m., Prendergast died from underlying medical issues that were complicated by the injuries she sustained in the crash in May of this year, the York County Coroner stated in a press release.

The Coroner's office was notified of her death on Oct. 7 and responded to Etzweiler Funeral Home to investigate and certify her cause of death.