Woman found dead after crash on Route 30, police say

Authorities say a vehicle went off Route 30 westbound before crashing, and the York County Coroner pronounced a woman dead who was found outside of the car.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman was found dead outside of a crashed vehicle on Route 30 on Friday morning.

Police say around 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, authorities were sent to Route 30 westbound just east of the Mount Zion Rd. exit for a report of a vehicle that had crashed on the York Technical Institute property.

Upon arrival, authorities found an unoccupied, heavily damaged sedan. Police say they found a woman laying outside of the vehicle.

The York County Coroner responded to the scene, and pronounced the woman dead.

Authorities say a preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Route 30 before leaving the roadway for an unknown reason.