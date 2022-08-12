Woman found dead after crash on Route 30, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman was found dead outside of a crashed vehicle on Route 30 on Friday morning.
Police say around 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 12, authorities were sent to Route 30 westbound just east of the Mount Zion Rd. exit for a report of a vehicle that had crashed on the York Technical Institute property.
Upon arrival, authorities found an unoccupied, heavily damaged sedan. Police say they found a woman laying outside of the vehicle.
The York County Coroner responded to the scene, and pronounced the woman dead.
Authorities say a preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle was traveling westbound on Route 30 before leaving the roadway for an unknown reason.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Cpl. Cory Landis with the Springettsbury Township Police Department at 717-757-3525.