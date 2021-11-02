York County woman dies in multi-vehicle crash

Rebecca Shingleton, 65, died of injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash on East Market Street in Springettsbury Township Monday afternoon.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 65-year-old York County woman died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Springettsbury Township Monday afternoon, the York County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

Rebecca Shingleton, of the 300 block of Stonewood Road, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

Shingleton was driving east on the 3200 block of East Market Street at 1:24 p.m. Monday when she lost control of her vehicle, which struck a brick wall, crossed a median into opposing westbound traffic, where it was struck head-on by another vehicle. Multiple other vehicles were involved, according to the coroner's office.

Shingleton was transported to York Hospital for treatment, but succumbed to her injuries at 3:41 p.m., Gay said.

It is believed she may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash, according to Gay.

Shingleton died of multiple blunt force injuries, Gay determined. Her manner of death was ruled complications related to a vehicle crash.

No autopsy has been scheduled, but routine toxicology was obtained at the hospital.