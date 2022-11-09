Man dies following a crash on I-83 southbound in York County

According to the York County Coroner's Office, a 67-year-old man died in a crash at 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 11/10, 2:19 a.m.: According to a release, a 67-year-old male was driving in the left lane of Interstate 83 southbound. The vehicle suddenly veered and crossed both lanes of traffic before traveling down an embankment.

Police say he then drove through branches and debris before crashing into a tree, ultimately coming to a rest. The driver died at the scene.

Deputy Coroner Scott Pennewill officially pronounced the driver dead at 6:05 p.m.

The coroner has not released the name of the deceased, as they are waiting for a response from their family.

The manner of death was ruled accidental as a result of blunt force trauma.

A routine toxicology will be performed, but there will not be an autopsy.

Update, 8:17 p.m.: According to York County Coroner Pam Gay, there was one fatality from the crash.

Additional details are expected later tonight or early Thursday morning.

Previously: The coroner's office is responding to a crash in York County.

According to York County 911 Dispatch, the crash occurred Nov. 9 at 4:43 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Interstate 83 at Mile Marker 28, just north of the Strinestown Exit.

Lane restrictions are currently in place.

Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner are currently at the scene.