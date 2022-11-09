Police responding to York County plane crash

According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, there is one reported injury, the pilot of the aircraft.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There was a reported plane crash in York County on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

According to Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management, the crash happened at Shoestring Aviation Airfield located at 14388 Ebaugh Road in North Hopewell Township at 2:18 p.m.

Police are currently on the scene.