
Police responding to York County plane crash

According to the York County Office of Emergency Management, there is one reported injury, the pilot of the aircraft.
Close-up of lights on roof of police car

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There was a reported plane crash in York County on Wednesday, Nov. 9. 

According to Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management, the crash happened at Shoestring Aviation Airfield located at 14388 Ebaugh Road in North Hopewell Township at 2:18 p.m. 

According to Czech, there is one reported injury, the pilot of the aircraft. 

Police are currently on the scene. 

This is an updating story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene. This article will be updated as more information is released.

