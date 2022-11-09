Woman dies in rollover crash along Route 30 in Hellam Township

The York County Coroner's office announced on Tuesday that the 31-year-old woman's identity will be released at a later date.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman died Tuesday afternoon at WellSpan York Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash along Route 30 in York County.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. on Nov. 8 along Route 30 east in Hellam Township.

Police say the 31-year-old woman lost control of her vehicle for an unknown reason and it began to roll. The woman was thrown from the vehicle.

The woman was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where she later died. The York County Coroner's Office certified the death.

The deceased was the driver and only person in the vehicle.