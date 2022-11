One man was severely injured and later died after a two-vehicle crash in West Donegal Township.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northwest Regional Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning.

The police department responded to a crash at Maytown Road (State Route 743) and Bossler Road just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 8.

At the intersection, they found a two-vehicle crash.

One man was severely injured. He later passed away, police say.