York man jailed for role in conspiracy to smuggle cocaine through US Mail

YORK, Pa. — A York man will serve more than 13 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle cocaine through U.S. Mail, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Tuesday.

Elmer Rodriguez, 51, was sentenced to 165 months in prison followed by 10 years of probation by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner in a hearing Monday, Gurganus said.

Rodriguez had previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, according to Gurganus.

In July 2018, Rodriguez attempted to receive five parcels he knew each contained approximately two kilograms of cocaine. The parcels had been shipped from Puerto Rico and were destined for five different addresses in York County. United States Postal Inspectors intercepted the parcels and discovered the cocaine, according to Gurganus.

Law enforcement authorities continued the investigation by conducting a controlled delivery of one of the parcels.

When Rodrigeuz’s wife, Marangely Olivencia, took custody of the parcel, she was also arrested, Gurganus said.

Olivencia later pleaded guilty to the resulting charges and was sentenced to 37 months in prison for her role in the offense.