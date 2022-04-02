York man will serve 6 years in prison for trying to smuggle cocaine through the mail

Hector Castro-Padro, 36, was arrested in November 2019 after accepting a package that he thought contained a kilogram of cocaine, authorities say.

YORK, Pa. — A York man will serve six years in federal prison for smuggling cocaine through the mail, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced Friday.

Hector Castro-Padro, 36, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. from Puerto Rico, Gurganus said.

The crime occurred in November 2019, according to Gurganus.

Castro-Padro was arrested after trying to receive a package containing a kilogram of cocaine. The box had been shipped from Puerto Rico and was addressed to a residence in York, but U.S. Postal inspectors intercepted it and discovered the cocaine, Gurganus said.

Police continued the investigation by allowing the package to be delivered, and arrested Castro-Padro when he took custody of it, according to Gurganus.