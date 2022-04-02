York man will serve 6 years in prison for trying to smuggle cocaine through the mail

YORK, Pa. — A York man will serve six years in federal prison for smuggling cocaine through the mail, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus announced Friday.
Hector Castro-Padro, 36, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson for his role in a conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. from Puerto Rico, Gurganus said.
The crime occurred in November 2019, according to Gurganus.
Castro-Padro was arrested after trying to receive a package containing a kilogram of cocaine. The box had been shipped from Puerto Rico and was addressed to a residence in York, but U.S. Postal inspectors intercepted it and discovered the cocaine, Gurganus said.
Police continued the investigation by allowing the package to be delivered, and arrested Castro-Padro when he took custody of it, according to Gurganus.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Consiglio prosecuted the case.